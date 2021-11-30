Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $365,650.66 and approximately $22,151.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00236338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

