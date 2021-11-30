ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Cap of $68.21 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $68.21 million and approximately $6,047.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.91 or 0.07952329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.28 or 1.00400152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.