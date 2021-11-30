ZINC (ZINC) One Day Volume Tops $47.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 5% against the dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $47,596.11 and approximately $47.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00089642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

