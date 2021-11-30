Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ZIX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 33.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 16.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 707,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares during the period.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of ZIXI opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $481.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.