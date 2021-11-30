Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $326.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $11.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 132,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.91 and its 200 day moving average is $316.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $195.80 and a 52 week high of $486.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

