zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered zooplus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ZLPSF opened at $540.52 on Friday. zooplus has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $569.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $553.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.41.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

