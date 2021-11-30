Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $380.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.50.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $355.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.49 and a 200 day moving average of $256.12. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $10,749,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 87.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

