Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.15 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.50.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,227. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

