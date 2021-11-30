ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO):

11/22/2021 – ZTO Express (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZTO Express reported an year over year increase in revenues in the third quarter of 2021, aided by higher revenues on the strong performance of its express delivery services segment. Upbeat parcel volumes are driving this key segment. The same in 2021 is expected to expand in the 30.6-33.5% range from the figure reported in 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to encouraging parcel volumes. We are further impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high operating costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout the year due to elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The contraction in the gross margin, mainly induced by the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern. “

11/19/2021 – ZTO Express (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2021 – ZTO Express (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.90.

11/18/2021 – ZTO Express (Cayman) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

10/19/2021 – ZTO Express (Cayman) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

ZTO stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

