Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZUO stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,215 shares of company stock worth $3,090,175 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

