Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zynga by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,661,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 803,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,319,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Zynga by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

