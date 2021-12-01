-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other BTRS news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.54. BTRS has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.17.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

