$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.02. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 345.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

