-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after buying an additional 545,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 167.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

