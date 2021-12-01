-$0.17 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,256. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.