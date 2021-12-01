$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

AMRX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 20,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

