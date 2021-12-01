-$0.19 EPS Expected for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).
Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 16,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,809. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 284,498 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.