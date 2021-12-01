$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

SMPL traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.04. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

