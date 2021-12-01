-$0.41 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

DNLI stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,318. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 316.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,446. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

