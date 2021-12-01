$0.53 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Trex posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $132.77 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.45.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.