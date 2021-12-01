$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

