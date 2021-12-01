$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.11. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. CGI has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.