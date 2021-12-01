$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,078 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

