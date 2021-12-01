$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

Shares of COR stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,641,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,991,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,872,000 after buying an additional 144,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

