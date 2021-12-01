$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $760.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $1,893,000.

ICLR stock traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,161. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.35.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

