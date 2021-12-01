$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce sales of $12.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.41 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.56 billion to $45.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.27 billion to $50.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sanofi by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

