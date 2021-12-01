1,200 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 145.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middleby by 478.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $55,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $174.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.32. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.