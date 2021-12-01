$176.22 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report sales of $176.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $709.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.50 million to $716.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $791.35 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $803.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.47. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.