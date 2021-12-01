$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.30 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $73.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.53 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

SFT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $374.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.72. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.