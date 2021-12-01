$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.35 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $46.99. 646,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

