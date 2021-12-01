$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.85. Chevron posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29,800%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $10.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.10. 12,298,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

