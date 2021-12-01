2,094 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Paychex by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 146,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.