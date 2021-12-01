2,150 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $5,398,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

