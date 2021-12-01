$22.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $22.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.41 billion to $22.65 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $103.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.14 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 5,819,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,214. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

