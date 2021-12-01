$243.32 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $243.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.10 million and the highest is $245.05 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $233.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $955.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. 698,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,898. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.