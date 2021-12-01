2,490 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

