$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post $26.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $107.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $124.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 10.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

