$36.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $36.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.35 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $33.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $130.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.24 billion to $136.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.97 billion to $153.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE:F opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.