3,649 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 102,064 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $83.73.

