$375.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $375.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.30 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $255.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of CADE opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Provides banking services

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.