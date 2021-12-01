$375.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $375.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.30 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $255.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of CADE opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

