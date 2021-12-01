39,153 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,386,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.