3,926 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

