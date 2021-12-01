$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.55. 201,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 21,934 shares valued at $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,898,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,724,000 after buying an additional 354,472 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 810,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

