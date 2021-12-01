40,000 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

