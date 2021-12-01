$41.43 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $41.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $46.11 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $168.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $176.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

