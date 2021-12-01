$48.48 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post sales of $48.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.01 million. Phreesia reported sales of $38.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $197.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.23 million to $198.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $244.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

PHR stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. 360,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,978. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

