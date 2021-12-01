4J Wealth Management LLC Has $21.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

IVV opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

