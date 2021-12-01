4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

