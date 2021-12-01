4NEW (KWATT) Trading 88.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 88.8% against the dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $191,326.16 and $4,366.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

