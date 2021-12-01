5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.75. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 148784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.07.

The company has a market cap of C$204.04 million and a P/E ratio of -208.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

